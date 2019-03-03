Changes Reportedly Coming to WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE is looking to make some changes to how the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is run, according to one of its upcoming inductees.

Sean Waltman, also known as X-Pac, was interviewed on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast this week and gave a hint about what to expect from this year’s ceremony during WrestleMania weekend.

“Some things were explained to me when [Mark] Carano broke the news to me,” Waltman said. “He told me some things are going to change about the ceremony. Obviously, there were some things that were problems at pretty much of all the Hall of Fames, but especially last year. Guys just taking their sweet time [with their speeches].”

Waltman then added that inductors might be removed from the ceremony process. WWE has already announced that six members of D-Generation X (Waltman, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and Chyna) and the Honky Tonk Man will be inducted in the Class of 2019, but nobody has been announced as an inductor yet.

“Things are gonna change,” Waltman said. “There may or may not be inductors. I mean, I’ve seen some inductors take 30 minutes to f—ing give their inductor’s speech!”

In a separate interview with Wrestling Inc., Waltman said he felt that if they do allow inductors this year, Mike Tyson should be the one to induct DX due to his involvement with the group back in 1998.

“If there is going to be an inductor, I don’t know, I think maybe Mike Tyson,” Waltman said. “He was such a huge part of the early stuff of DX in the Attitude Era, c’mon let’s be honest.”

Tyson famously aligned himself with DX leading up to WrestleMania XIV, but wound up turning on the group after Steve Austin defeated Michaels for the WWF Championship.

Other rumored additions in this year’s class include Torrie Wilson, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and The Hart Foundation, consisting of Bret Hart, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and Jimmy Hart.

DX’s induction announcement was a major story for numerous reasons, most notably that Chyna would be getting added to the Hall of Fame after fans and wrestlers alike campaigning for it for years.

“It caught me completely off-guard and I’m blown away,” Waltman said in a TMZ interview shortly after the news broke. “Wrestling is my life. This is a honor of a lifetime for me. And to be going in with DX, with my friends, the people that I had the greatest time of my life with. And more importantly, Chyna finally gets the recognition she deserves going into the Hall of Fame.”

