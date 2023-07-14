WWE Hall of Famer Appearing on AEW TV This Week

All Elite Wrestling has had no shortage of squared circle legends on its broadcasts. The company's debut event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, featured WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart appearing on the pay-per-view to reveal the AEW World Championship belt. Legends like Billy Gunn, Dean Malenko, and Jerry Lynn have been with AEW as producers and coaches for over four years now. Veteran wrestling voices such as Jim Ross and Taz have been staples of AEW broadcasts on a weekly basis. Even multi-decade veterans like Sting are still competing, as The Icon wrestles for AEW on about a monthly basis.

AEW is set to add another legend to his televised alumni. Taking to Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger revealed that he he is flying to Calgary, Canada for AEW Collision this week in support of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament finals.

"I am at Haneda Airport (in Tokyo, Japan) now. From now on, I will go to Calgary, Canada via San Francisco," Liger's translated tweet read. "I was invited as a guest at Owen Hart's memorial tournament. I'm looking forward to Calgary after a long time."

Liger was invited to attend the finals by AEW President Tony Khan himself at the AEW Double or Nothing press conference this past May.

"One of Owen Hart's great opponents, a rival, they've competed, both former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions, wouldn't it be amazing if we could get Jushin Thunder Liger over to Canada?" Khan said earlier this year. "He's competed against Owen Hart and competed in Canada and competed in Stampede Wrestling. To coincide with AEW in Canada and Forbidden Door door and our partnership with New Japan, and most importantly the Owen Hart Cup tournament, I think it would be great if Jushin Thunder Liger can come over. I'm optimistic that he'll be able to."

As Khan alluded to, Liger vs. Hart is considered one of Owen's best matches. The two squared off for New Japan Pro Wrestling in 1991 on NJPW Explosion Tour. The bout has a 4.5 star rating on CageMatch.

AEW Collision goes down this Saturday, July 15th. The announced card can be seen below...