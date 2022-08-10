WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Isn't Going to Wrestle Again, Even for 'Saudi Money'

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently had his final match at Starrcast V, and that's had some thinking of who else might return to the ring for a final match in the same vein. Don't plan on WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash following suit though, as on the most recent episode of Nash's Kliq This podcast the nWo and Wolfpac star was asked if he would ever wrestle again, and he isn't planning on it. In fact, Nash said he wouldn't return to the ring even if it was for Saudi money, so odds are you won't be seeing Nash wrestle again anytime soon.

"No, I don't. The f**king thought of my f**king rickety ass body hitting that f**king wood. Like nah man and not even for f**king Saudi money," Nash said. "You come with me the half a million bucks let me take two bumps, f**k you. What am I gonna do with that? Let me put that in the bank with the rest of my f****** money I don't spend."

Nash watched Flair's final match but he wasn't at the event, as Nash had a bad feeling and also said it was too soon after Scott Hall's passing for Nash to wrap his head around something happening to his friend.

"No, I did not...I went home and I watched it. And when I saw Taker and Mick and all the boys were in that area watching Ric match. I was just like, 'uh.' I just did a 9 to 12 signing and then went on stage with you from 12:30 to 1:15. I mean, I was done. I was done interacting for the day. And I also -- I had a bad feeling. I had a bad feeling. I didn't want to see -- I love Ric to death. I mean I've known Ric for 30 plus years and it's so funny because I've spent so much time in the Caribbean and every island I go to has a Ric Flair story," Nash said.

"If it's the Marriott you go through [and they say] 'oh yeah Ric Flair was here one time, he came in and he went up to his f****** room and there was a wedding reception going on down by the pool and he came down with his robe and his f****** sandals and he f****** had two helium balloons tied on his c*** and he came down and opened his robe and danced around the f****** pool.' ...People say, who's the greatest of all time. But there's only one Naitch," Nash said.

"I did not have a good feeling. I didn't want to see something happen, I wanted to have the comfort of 550 miles between me and that arena," Nash said. "I'm not in any way over Scott, nor will I ever be. And it was too soon for me to have to start to wrap my head around the fact that something could physically happen to my friend and I would f***** sit there and like, and be there and it's like, I got the nose up on this last one. I don't need to f****** this next one is going to be Patsy Cline. You know."

