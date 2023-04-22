WWE Hall of Famer Will Undergo Neck Fusion Surgery

After wrestling in the ring for decades there can be significant wear and tear and longer-term injuries that wrestlers have to deal with. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is someone who has had to deal with several issues regarding his health since last wrestling in the ring, and he recently underwent back surgery to alleviate pain in his legs. On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle revealed how he's feeling after that surgery but then also revealed he would be undergoing neck fusion surgery as well, which is set for 2024.

"I hope my doctor is not listening to this," Angle said. "The day I got out of the hospital after my surgery, I when and worked out. I was supposed to take six weeks off, but I never stopped working out. I worked out the day of my surgery, the day after that, and the day after that. What I did is, I did a lot of stuff sitting so I wouldn't affect my back, because they told me I couldn't carry more than five pounds."

"Now, I was lifting more than five pounds, and I think that I probably didn't listen to them in that aspect, but I wasn't literally carrying it while I was walking," Angle said. "I was sitting while I was lifting. So I did leg presses sitting down. I did my bench press sitting down. I did my military press sitting down. Everything I did was sitting down, so I took care of my back, but I didn't want to miss my workouts."

Angle says he's feeling better after the surgery, and while he still has pain in his lower back, he no longer has pain running down his legs. "I'm good, not too bad. I still have pain in my lower back, but I don't have pain running down my legs anymore. They kicked that, but the pain in my back is still there. It's unfortunate, but I can deal with this. I couldn't deal with the pain going down my legs. So, I'm happy with the surgery," Angle said.

Angle then talked about the neck fusion surgery he will have next year, and his whole goal is just to be able to play more with his children. He's had his knees replaced and surgery on his back, and hopefully, his next surgery will allow him to be more active when playing with his kids and give him further pain relief.

"The crazy thing is I haven't been able to really play with them the way I want to because I had my knees replaced and my back surgery. Before that, it was all bothering me. I was really messed up. My neck is messed up. Next is my neck surgery. I'm probably going to have fusion next year. Hopefully, that'll help my body, and eventually, I'll be able to play with my kids. My knees -- I've been able to come out of that pretty good. So once my back heals, I'll start being able to play with my kids, throw them around the pool, carry them on my back, doing that kind of stuff. I want to be like a real father to my kids," Angle said.

We wish Angle a speedy recovery and hope he is back to 100% soon.

H/T Fightful