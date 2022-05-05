WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Joins Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's Barmageddon Series

✖

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are teaming up with a WWE Hall of Famer on a new celebrity game show titled Barmageddon, and it will be hosted by none other than WWE's Nikki Bella. The show will take place at Shelton's Ole Red bar, which is located in Nashville, TN. Daly will be behind the bar while Shelton will take the stage with his house band for live music-singalongs. Bella will lead celebrities through a series of classic bar games with a twist, like Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Shelton Darts (called Sharts), and more. Barmageddon is produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures for USA Network with Shelton, Daly, Lee Metzger, and Chris Wagner on board as Executive Producers.

"Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting," Shelton said. "I'm excited about Barmageddon and can't wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red."

"Blake, Lee and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they're hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance – bar games!" added Daly.

The show will feature two celebrities competing in five games at the bar to win a prize, which will be for a viral internet sensation each chooses. Shelton and Daly will occasionally participate in the games and will always have things to say throughout. You can find the official description for Barmageddon below.

"In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement – and heckling, of course – to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying."

