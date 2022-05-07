WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch Arrested, Facing DUI Manslaughter Charge

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has been arrested in Florida, an arrest linked to a fatal three-car crash earlier this year that took the life of 75-year-old Thomas Lasseter. The Ormond Beach police department has been waiting on toxicology results to come in before an arrest was made, and PWInsider reports that Sytch was arrested and held at the Volusia County Branch Jail. The Ormond Beach Police Department hasn't issued an official statement on Sytch's arrest, but the DUI Manslaughter charge she is facing could mean up to 30 years in prison. A new report reveals that Sytch has been released at 12:14 PM after a bail bondsman posted a surety bond for her.

Stych is being charged with nine charges in total, including DUI Manslaughter, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property. The DUI Manslaughter charge carries a four-year minimum sentence and up to $10,000 in fines.

The police report states that James F. Pente, who is Sytch's boyfriend, is the owner of the vehicle that Sytch was driving, but on social media, Sytch has said it was her car and that Lasseter's death was caused by a heart attack. Lasseter was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead. Sytch was also taken to the Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment and was later released. Police executed a search warrant to obtain a blood sample to determine if Sytch was impaired at the time of the accident. The occupants of the third vehicle involved in the crash also suffered injuries but were not sent to the hospital according to the police report.

"Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event," Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said. "Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don't hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone's life."