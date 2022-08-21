WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Next Week's Monday Night Raw

Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw just got a major boost, as WWE has announced that the August 22nd episode of Raw will now feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. We aren't sure what she'll be up to during the show, but there are already some hints thanks to a back and forth with Bayley on social media. The episode will feature the next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, which will include Bayley's allies Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Could we be looking at a confrontation between the faction and Stratus? Certainly seems that way.

Sky and Kai will be taking on Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the match, and both teams have a major chance to move forward in the tournament. This is the last match before the Finals, and having someone like Stratus in the mix should only make it more intriguing overall. This will be Trish's first appearance on WWE Raw since 2019, and this latest episode of Raw will take place in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Over on the SmackDown side, next week's WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament match will feature the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah taking on Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. There is a possibility we see two rather new teams in the finals if Toxic Attraction and Damage Control (the rumored name of Bayley's new faction) both win their respective matches, and that would be a perfect lead-in to a return of Naomi and Sasha Banks, though that is all conjecture at this point.

As for Raw, the episode will also feature an anticipated match-up between Edge and Judgement Day's Damien Priest. It will be interesting to see what roles Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor will play in the match and if Edge gets any additional help from Rey and Dominik Mysterio, who have been on the receiving end of some attacks from Judgement Day as well.

