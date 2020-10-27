WWE Releases Halloween Havoc Best Matches Playlist on WWE Network's Free Tier
The WWE Network continued the build towards Wednesday's Halloween Havoc edition of NXT by releasing a playlist of the best matches from past Halloween Havoc events onto the streaming service's free tier. The Halloween-themed event was a staple of WCW's annual schedule from 1989-2000, and the Black & Gold Brand will be reviving it with Horror-themed matches and Shotzi Blackheart as its host.
The playlist includes the following matches:
- Lex Luger vs. Brian Pillman (Halloween Havoc 1989)
- Ric Flair and Sting vs. The Great Muta and Terry Funk in a Thunderdome Match (Halloween Havoc 1989)
- The Steiner Brothers vs. The Nasty Boys (Halloween Havoc 1990)
- Lex Luger vs. Ron Simmons Two out of Three Falls Match (Halloween Havoc 1991)
- Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair Steel Cage Match (Halloween Havoc 1994)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero (Halloween Havoc 1997)
- Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page Las Vegas Sudden Death Match (Halloween Havoc 1997)
- Goldberg vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Halloween Havoc 1998)
Are there any matches you think should be included? Let us know down in the comments!
0comments
Jump on in. 🕷🕸🎃🦇
The BEST of #HalloweenHavoc is available now to stream on the 🔓 Free Version 🔓 of @WWENetwork!
👀 https://t.co/jMrFJ3dLxf pic.twitter.com/siziyOFb7f— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 27, 2020
During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW president Eric Bischoff reacted to NXT reviving the event.
"I think it's great. Wrestling fans have a long memory and they love the legacy and the nostalgia and the history," Bischoff said. "And I think the fact that WWE is bringing back Halloween Havoc in whatever version is number one, paying homage to a great pay-per-view series. Halloween Havoc went on to become, at least in my opinion, one of the more important pay-per-views of the year for WCW. So, I think it's great, and hopefully, it'll be a tradition that continues long into the future.
"Historically, at least based on what we hear second and third hand and to a little bit of a degree my own experience from the brief period of time I was in WWE, there was a tendency to not want to really acknowledge the history of other brands," he later added. "ECW was a bit of an exception, but I think people forget Vince McMahon had a financial investment in ECW early on in ECW's existence. WCW was a little bit different — we were real competitors and there was real animosity a real feeling of us versus them with regard to WCW and WWE. I think the tendency to want to embrace some of WCW's legacy is just not something that happens very naturally or comfortably within WWE, and that's just another reason why I think it's great that it's happening."