WWE Releases Halloween Havoc Best Matches Playlist on WWE Network's Free Tier

The WWE Network continued the build towards Wednesday's Halloween Havoc edition of NXT by releasing a playlist of the best matches from past Halloween Havoc events onto the streaming service's free tier. The Halloween-themed event was a staple of WCW's annual schedule from 1989-2000, and the Black & Gold Brand will be reviving it with Horror-themed matches and Shotzi Blackheart as its host.

The playlist includes the following matches:

Lex Luger vs. Brian Pillman (Halloween Havoc 1989)

Ric Flair and Sting vs. The Great Muta and Terry Funk in a Thunderdome Match (Halloween Havoc 1989)

The Steiner Brothers vs. The Nasty Boys (Halloween Havoc 1990)

Lex Luger vs. Ron Simmons Two out of Three Falls Match (Halloween Havoc 1991)

Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair Steel Cage Match (Halloween Havoc 1994)

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero (Halloween Havoc 1997)

Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page Las Vegas Sudden Death Match (Halloween Havoc 1997)

Goldberg vs. Diamond Dallas Page (Halloween Havoc 1998)

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW president Eric Bischoff reacted to NXT reviving the event.

"I think it's great. Wrestling fans have a long memory and they love the legacy and the nostalgia and the history," Bischoff said. "And I think the fact that WWE is bringing back Halloween Havoc in whatever version is number one, paying homage to a great pay-per-view series. Halloween Havoc went on to become, at least in my opinion, one of the more important pay-per-views of the year for WCW. So, I think it's great, and hopefully, it'll be a tradition that continues long into the future.

"Historically, at least based on what we hear second and third hand and to a little bit of a degree my own experience from the brief period of time I was in WWE, there was a tendency to not want to really acknowledge the history of other brands," he later added. "ECW was a bit of an exception, but I think people forget Vince McMahon had a financial investment in ECW early on in ECW's existence. WCW was a little bit different — we were real competitors and there was real animosity a real feeling of us versus them with regard to WCW and WWE. I think the tendency to want to embrace some of WCW's legacy is just not something that happens very naturally or comfortably within WWE, and that's just another reason why I think it's great that it's happening."