WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

WWE will wrap up an insane week of wrestling on Sunday night with the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern via the WWE Network, but fans can tune in for free an hour earlier via WWE’s YouTube channel for the kickoff show. Surprisingly as of early Sunday afternoon the show only has four matches booked, as most of the attention this week was directed at Monday Night Raw‘s “season premiere,” NXT’s full move to the USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown‘s premiere on FOX. There’s no word yet on if the show will be noticeably shorter than other pay-per-views as a result.

Check out the full card in the list below. WWE will follow-up Sunday’s show with another major event next week, as a new WWE Draft will begin on the next Friday Night SmackDown to firmly re-establish the brand split between Raw and SmackDown.

