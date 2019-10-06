WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

WWE will wrap up an insane week of wrestling on Sunday night with the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern via the WWE Network, but fans can tune in for free an hour earlier via WWE’s YouTube channel for the kickoff show. Surprisingly as of early Sunday afternoon the show only has four matches booked, as most of the attention this week was directed at Monday Night Raw‘s “season premiere,” NXT’s full move to the USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown‘s premiere on FOX. There’s no word yet on if the show will be noticeably shorter than other pay-per-views as a result.
Check out the full card in the list below. WWE will follow-up Sunday’s show with another major event next week, as a new WWE Draft will begin on the next Friday Night SmackDown to firmly re-establish the brand split between Raw and SmackDown.
- Universal Championship: Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell match) — Way back in April Wyatt returned from hiatus with a brand new gimmick, in which he was part Mr. Rogers and part clown demon. He finally made his in-ring return as “The Fiend” at SummerSlam, in which he beat Finn Balor in just three minutes while setting social media on fire thanks to his severed head lantern. Since returning Wyatt has taken out former stars like Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler and Kane but finally turned his attention to Rollins at the end of Clash of Champions. After weeks of threatening to attack him, Wyatt once again locked the Mandible Claw onto Rollins at the end of this week’s Raw.
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell match) — After months of rumors and speculation that she might leave the company, Banks returned to WWE television back in mid-August and immediately turned heel by viciously attacking both Natalya and Becky Lynch. This led to a feud with the latter and a title match at Clash of Champions, though that match was thrown out when Lynch accidentally smacked a referee with a steel chair. The feud has continued on ever since, though Banks has been made to look coward at almost every turn and has relied heavily on her renewed partnership with Bayley. Speaking of which…
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair — The reigning SmackDown champ turned heel within weeks of Banks’ return, arguing that she was remaining “loyal” to her best friend. Flair tried to take the title off Bayley at Clash of Champions, but the champ managed to pull out a quick win by ramming Flair into an exposed turnbuckle. She then bolted out of the building, but Flair would eventually pick up another pinfall win over her this past Friday during a tag team match.
- Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper — The bizarre storyline surrounding Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan may finally be coming to an end. The big man was recently revealed as Reigns’ mystery backstage attacker, and he picked up a win over “The Big Dog” at Clash of Champions thanks to interference from Luke Harper. Reigns will team up with Bryan, who seemingly turned face after Rowan’s revelation, to take on the former tag champs.
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Blis & Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors
- The O.C. vs. The Vikings Raiders & TBA
- Chad Gable vs. King Corbin
- Natalya vs. Lacey Evans