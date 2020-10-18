WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Start Time, Full Card, Betting Odds
WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, Oct 25 from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Downtown Orlando. This marks the 12th event in the annual show's history and has three titular Hell in a Cell matches on the card, including one with a special I Quit stipulation. The night will begin with a one-hour kickoff show on WWE's social media networks at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the event beginning at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on the WWE Network.
Below is the full card (as of now), along with the betting odds for each of the matches as of this writing. We will continue to update this list throughout the week as more matches are added.
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-2500) vs. Jey Uso (+800) (Hell in a Cell I Quit Match) — While Reigns was victorious in their first match at Clash of Champions, he still wasn't satisfied given that his cousin did not acknowledge him as "The Tribal Chief." As a result he openly gave him a rematch for the title inside the titular structure, but has continued to tease that the "consequences" of the match will be the highest in company history. It's still unclear what that means, but the extra I Quit stipulation was later added in by Reigns.
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (-135) vs. Randy Orton (+100) (Hell in a Cell Match) — McIntyre has successfully retained his title against "The Viper" on back-to-back pay-per-views, but the 13-time world champion wasn't satisfied after his recent victims helped Drew win their Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions. He attacked Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels backstage while disguised as a janitor, prompting McIntyre to attack him repeatedly in the weeks that followed. Orton is still chasing after his 14th career world championship, though he hasn't held either of WWE's top titles since 2017.
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (+150) vs. Sasha Banks (-200) (Hell in a Cell Match) — the long-awaited split between Bayley and Banks finally happened on the Sept. 4 episode of SmackDown when "The Role Model" brutalized "The Boss" with a steel chair. Banks responded by attacking Bayley at Clash of Champions and the pair were supposed to have their title match during the 2020 WWE Draft. But Bayley quickly tossed out that match with a disqualification, setting up the build for a match inside the Cell. Since first winning the title at Money in the Bank 2019, Bayley has held the SmackDown Women's Championship for a combined 500+ days across two reigns.