WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Start Time, Full Card, Betting Odds

✖

WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, Oct 25 from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Downtown Orlando. This marks the 12th event in the annual show's history and has three titular Hell in a Cell matches on the card, including one with a special I Quit stipulation. The night will begin with a one-hour kickoff show on WWE's social media networks at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the event beginning at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on the WWE Network.

Below is the full card (as of now), along with the betting odds for each of the matches as of this writing. We will continue to update this list throughout the week as more matches are added.