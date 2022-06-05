Hell in a Cell 2022 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch

✖

WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago. The event marks the second pay-per-view in a row to go without a world championship match as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn't on the card. It's also a rare occasion where there's only one titular Cell match booked for the event, pitting Cody Rhodes against Seth Rollins inside the steel structure. Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 back in April and picked up back-to-back victories over Seth Rollins, only for "The Visionary" to sabotage Rhodes' attempt at beating Theory for the United States Championship on an episode of Raw.

Rhodes was supposed to wrestle Rollins on the latest Saturday Night's Main Event in Champaign, Illinois this weekend but the live crowd was informed that "The American Nightmare" was "injured." Rhodes still appeared at the show by chasing Rollins away following a match with Drew McIntyre and was still being actively advertised for Hell in a Cell on Sunday morning. So while this injury announcement was likely faked in order to give Rhodes a rest for the night, it's something to keep an eye on.

How to Watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Date: June 5, 2022

June 5, 2022 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois

Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois Stream: Peacock

Two title matches are booked for tonight's show, with the biggest being a triple threat for the Raw Women's Championship involving Bianca Belair, Asuka and Ronda Rousey. WWE's initial plan for the show was, reportedly, to have Naomi and Sasha Banks earn title shots against Belair and Ronda Rousey and have them try to both become double champions at the show. Banks and Naomi pushed back on the idea, wanting to put some emphasis on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships by facing Nikki ASH and Doudrop at the pay-per-view. Their request fell on deaf ears, resulting in them walking out of the May 16 episode of Raw.

WWE has since suspended the pair and stripped them of the tag titles. A tournament was initially promised to crown new champions, but those plans have reportedly fizzled out. Asuka and Lynch were quickly booked as the replacement for Belair, while Rousey won't be on the show.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Full Card