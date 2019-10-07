Brazzers Offers WWE Creative Storyline Help

The final moments of Sunday night’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view sent fans into an angry frenzy on social media. Hashtags like #CancelWWENetwork started popping up, chants for refunds and All Elite Wrestling rang throughout the arena and fans were genuinely upset online for how “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt managed to leave the arena without the WWE Universal Championship. It looks like somebody over at the adult film website Brazzers wasn’t happy about the decision, given that the site’s official account decided to throw some shade at the company on Monday morning.

“Hey WWE, let us know if you need advice on how to craft logical and coherent storylines with satisfying finishes #HIAC,” the account wrote. Within hours the tweet already had more than 20,000 likes.

WWE attempted to make sense of the match after the fact, arguing that the referee threw out the match due to stoppage rather than a disqualification (which is what many, including the folks on the WWE Watch Along stream, thought had happened because of the sledgehammer spot)

“Clearly sensing that a line was about to be crossed, the referee tried to stop Rollins from using the hammer,” WWE.com’s recap of the match explained. “But The Beastslayer did it anyway, bringing the tool straight down on the whole pile, causing the ref to wave off the match while a crew of medics tended to Wyatt.”

However the logic behind the stoppage was quickly thrown out as Wyatt quickly sprang to life again and locked Rollins in the Mandible Claw. He then tossed him outside the ring, ripped off one of the padded mats and hit Rollins with a Sister Abigail on the concrete. Wyatt then locked Rollins in the claw again, causing his mouth to spew blood. Unfortunately the Sacramento crowd wasn’t swayed by the sequence, as they loudly yelled for the match to be restarted before booing the whole scene.

As of noon on Monday WWE hasn’t announced anything for this week’s Raw beyond a Last Woman Standing match between Natalya and Lacey Evans and an appearance from boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. “The Gypsy King” was spotted by Braun Strowman during Friday Night SmackDown‘s FOX premiere on Friday, and he attempted to storm the ring and attack Strowman after the big man tossed Dolph Ziggler onto him.