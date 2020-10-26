WWE Hell In A Cell: Fans Flipping Out Over Brutal Sasha Banks vs Bayley Match

Tonight's match between Sasha Banks and Bayley was one of the most anticipated if not the most anticipated match on the Hell In A Cell card, and despite it not being in the main event spot, there was no question it absolutely was the main attraction after a stellar performance from both stars. Both Banks and Bayley went all out during the match, going for it with crazy and at times brutal spots with chairs, ladders, tables, kendo sticks, and more, and fans quickly started flipping out on social media as it all went down, including yours truly.

There were meteoras off of ladders, flips that threw the opponent's face straight into chairs, inventive kendo stick spots, and plenty of brutal spots into the cell itself, and that's not mentioning all the brutal spots in the ring with standard weapons.

This match took advantage of the Hell In A Cell format and really delivered in every way, and you can hit the next slide to see some of our favorite reactions to this brutal match.

Here's the card for Hell In A Cell:

Roman Reigns (Champion) vs Jey Uso: Hell In A Cell I Quit Match

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs Randy Orton: Hell In A Cell Match

Bayley (Champion) vs Sasha Banks: Hell In A Cell Match

Jeff Hardy vs Elias

The Miz vs Otis: Money In The Bank Contract Match

