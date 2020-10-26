WWE Hell In A Cell: Fans Flipping Out Over Brutal Sasha Banks vs Bayley Match
Tonight's match between Sasha Banks and Bayley was one of the most anticipated if not the most anticipated match on the Hell In A Cell card, and despite it not being in the main event spot, there was no question it absolutely was the main attraction after a stellar performance from both stars. Both Banks and Bayley went all out during the match, going for it with crazy and at times brutal spots with chairs, ladders, tables, kendo sticks, and more, and fans quickly started flipping out on social media as it all went down, including yours truly.
There were meteoras off of ladders, flips that threw the opponent's face straight into chairs, inventive kendo stick spots, and plenty of brutal spots into the cell itself, and that's not mentioning all the brutal spots in the ring with standard weapons.
This match took advantage of the Hell In A Cell format and really delivered in every way, and you can hit the next slide to see some of our favorite reactions to this brutal match.
Here's the card for Hell In A Cell:
Roman Reigns (Champion) vs Jey Uso: Hell In A Cell I Quit Match
Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs Randy Orton: Hell In A Cell Match
Bayley (Champion) vs Sasha Banks: Hell In A Cell Match
Jeff Hardy vs Elias
The Miz vs Otis: Money In The Bank Contract Match
What did you think of the match between Sasha Banks and Bayley? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Goodness
This particular moment featured Sasha sending Bayley's back and the back of her head right into the steel cage, and fans were losing it.
MY GOODNESS #HIAC pic.twitter.com/tcty9spmv7— D̵̻̟̪̘̐̈́͂Ȑ̵̡̛̼̭̿̔̀͂̓́À̸̛̯̪̻̖̀͊D̴͎͔͆̄Á̷̝ (@2Sweet4Lyfe) October 26, 2020
"MY GOODNESS #HIAC"
Wild
This one featured Bayley flipping over and sending Sasha's head right into a chair in the corner.
WILD MOVE!!! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/PYBAei5Hgn— A-N-T ⚡️ (@ANTwontstop) October 26, 2020
"WILD MOVE!!! #HIAC"
Tempts Death
Both stars went all out in this match, but there were times they just went above and beyond with some of these spots, especially Sasha.
Sasha Banks doesn't take bumps she tempts death. #WWE #HIAC— Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) October 26, 2020
"Sasha Banks doesn't take bumps she tempts death. #WWE #HIAC"
Crashing
This one had Bayley sending Sasha crashing into a kendo stick, and even Michael Cole had a hard time not swearing.
Michael Cole literally a split second away from screaming “Holy Shit” as Bayley sends Sasha Banks crashing. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/CI98yZsLlT— 🎃 Patches Chance 👻 (@patcheschance) October 26, 2020
"Michael Cole literally a split second away from screaming "Holy Shit" as Bayley sends Sasha Banks crashing. #HIAC"
Don't Piss Her Off
If you're going to mention Sasha, don't make her mad, because this kind of brutality is what you're going to get.
There is a reason why Sasha Banks is the Boss of the Cell - don't piss her off, Bayley. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/KihIVpNXFm— CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) October 26, 2020
"There is a reason why Sasha Banks is the Boss of the Cell - don't piss her off, Bayley. #HIAC"
Bayley to Table
The match was full of painful but inventive looking spots, including this beauty with a table.
The creativity and precision it takes for Sasha Banks to do this to Bayley. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/1XWQvRdlAU— 🎃 Patches Chance 👻 (@patcheschance) October 26, 2020
"The creativity and precision it takes for Sasha Banks to do this to Bayley. #HIAC"
Frog Splash
A frog splash into a steel chair was one of the many crazy spots in this match, and fans were loving it.
And a frog splash onto a steel chair!!! #SashaBanks seems to have done more damage to herself than to her opponent, #Bayley!#WWE #HIAC #HellInACell #SashaVsBayley— Raine (@wwe_whatif) October 26, 2020
"And a frog splash onto a steel chair!!! #SashaBanks seems to have done more damage to herself than to her opponent, #Bayley!
#WWE #HIAC #HellInACell #SashaVsBayley"
So Many Bumps
Both stars took so many bumps, and made this match into an all-time classic.
#WWEHIAC Bayley vs Sasha Banks was one of the best matches iv ever seen. They both took so many bumps, told a great story and put on a great wrestling match. Great job ladies.— JjCArmourofGod (@ArmourofC) October 26, 2020
"#WWEHIAC Bayley vs Sasha Banks was one of the best matches iv ever seen. They both took so many bumps, told a great story and put on a great wrestling match. Great job ladies."
Damn
You're dang right I'm quoting myself, because in real time all I could say was DAMN!
Damn! #WWE #HIAC https://t.co/qR24twjtm6— KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) October 26, 2020
"Damn! #WWE #HIAC"