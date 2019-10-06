WWE Adds Four More Matches for the Hell in a Cell Event

As of noon on Sunday, WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view had just four matches announced on the card. Given that the show was coming at the end of a loaded week for the company, including SmackDown’s FOX premiere and NXT’s full transition to USA, this led some fans to speculate whether or not WWE would keep the pay-per-view shorter, similar to how NXT keeps their TakeOver shows at around three hours with five-to-six matches on the show. But it turns out that won’t be the case.

Four new matches were announced for the show via the WWE Now YouTube show on Sunday afternoon. Those matches included Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Tag Team Championships, King Corbin vs. Chad Gable, The O.C. vs. The Viking Raiders and a mystery partner and Lacey Evans vs. Natalya. The last of those four would take place on the kickoff show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the updated card:

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Hell in a Cell)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell)

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors

The O.C. vs. The Vikings Raiders & TBA

Chad Gable vs. King Corbin

Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

Obviously there’s a lot to unpack there. The Kabuki Warriors have been a tag team since April but despite their massive potential, Asuka and Kairi Sane haven’t had many opportunities at championship gold. Meanwhile The O.C. has been going back and forth with the Viking Raiders for weeks and it won’t be a shock if either Ricochet or Cedric Alexander wind up being the third man to join the team. Corbin’s rivalry with Gable has been going on ever since Corbin won the King of the Ring tournament, though Gable has yet to pick up a win over the big man. Finally the Evans/Natalya storyline has been going on for about a month and included Evans picking up a win over the veteran on a recent episode of Raw.