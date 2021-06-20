WWE Fans Can't Log In to Peacock Ahead of Hell in a Cell
WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will begin in less than an hour, but fans attempting to watch the event on Peacock are already having trouble. Numerous fans took to Twitter during the free Kickoff show to say they were unable to stream it on Peacock, and many of them were only able to watch after rebooting the app and logging in and out multiple times. This gave those enraged fans the opportunity to speak out against WWE's deal with Peacock, which has been hosting all of WWE's pay-per-views since March. The WWE Network, now defunct in the United States, is still airing all pay-per-views for international audiences.
Are you having trouble trying to log in to Peacock to watch Hell in a Cell? How do you feel about the viewing experience Peacock brings for WWE pay-per-views? Let us know down in the comments and check out some of the fan complaints in the list below.
Crisis (Eventually Averted)
Everyone logging onto the peacock app to watch #HIAC right now and getting errors or endless buffering pic.twitter.com/QhYZteUlHR— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 20, 2021
AFTER FIVE RESTARTS PEACOCK APP IS WORKING JUST CLOSE THE APP COMPLETELY AND REOPEN #HIAC pic.twitter.com/4dn8fjbZOU— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 20, 2021
The Network Is Missed
I miss the wwe network. This peacock mess is garbage. It's not even working— Cheryl Dickens (@CherylDickens30) June 20, 2021
Maniacal Laugh
Peacock really went down right before #HIAC pic.twitter.com/aKifEbGrh0— Matt (@SquishySnapple) June 20, 2021
Keep Reloading
For those getting the 'CDN' error while trying to access WWE #HIAC on Peacock, it's being worked on right now. ETA 7:15PM EST. I was told to reload a few times and we should soon be good to go. PS: I prefer dogs :) pic.twitter.com/R516gwhkDk— Anthony DeBlasi (Don Tony) (@DonTonyD) June 20, 2021
The Audacity
peacock has the AUDACITY to buffer #HIAC pic.twitter.com/jWJ0BHBDvM— it girl jana! (@haharollins) June 20, 2021
Whilst
Me hearing everyone complain about peacock whilst the WWE network still exists #HIAC pic.twitter.com/dB5ilPXTPo— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) June 20, 2021
Seeing This A Lot
WWE Network > Peacock #HIAC— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) June 20, 2021