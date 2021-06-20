WWE Fans Can't Log In to Peacock Ahead of Hell in a Cell

WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will begin in less than an hour, but fans attempting to watch the event on Peacock are already having trouble. Numerous fans took to Twitter during the free Kickoff show to say they were unable to stream it on Peacock, and many of them were only able to watch after rebooting the app and logging in and out multiple times. This gave those enraged fans the opportunity to speak out against WWE's deal with Peacock, which has been hosting all of WWE's pay-per-views since March. The WWE Network, now defunct in the United States, is still airing all pay-per-views for international audiences.

