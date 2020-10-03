WWE Confirms Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Will Take Place Inside Hell In A Cell

WWE has confirmed that the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will be contested inside the Hell In A Cell structure at the PPV of the same name later this month. The announcement was revealed when Uso was interviewed this morning on Talking Smack on the WWE Network. Kayla Braxton confirmed the match as official to Uso during the interview, noting that it will be for the title and contested inside the structure.

"Everyone seen what happened Sunday (at Clash of Champions)," Jey said on Talking Smack. "He gonna come out here and say I disrespected the family, he disrespected me — he embarrassed me. So, he didn't hit a switch, he hit a real nerve, uce. ... You, Joe, you hit a real nerve, uce. I'm gonna see you at Hell in a Cell."

WWE.com is promoting the match on their website as taking place inside the cell structure as well.

Roman Reigns has taken his place at the head of the table. All he wants now is for his cousin Jey Uso to pay his respects and join him. The Big Dog will go to battle with his Bloodline once again in a Universal Championship rematch with Uso in a Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Reigns sent a brutal message in his win at WWE Clash of Champions that only ended once Jimmy Uso finally threw in the towel on behalf of his brother. It appeared the Universal Champion was set to move on with Paul Heyman prepared to official crown him The Tribal Chief on Friday Night SmackDown, but Reigns yearned for more. The titleholder asked for Uso to come out and call him The Tribal Chief in order for the status to be fully earned. The high-flying challenger wouldn’t take that step, but he did agree to share the ring with his cousin once again in the “highest stakes match in WWE history.” What will happen when family collides inside one of sports-entertainment’s most unforgiving structures?

No other matches are confirmed yet for the Hell In A Cell PPV event, which takes place on October 25th at the Amway Center in Orlando. It is rumored that Sasha Banks and Bayley could have a rematch at the show following their match that is scheduled for next Friday night's SmackDown broadcast. However, that remains to be seen based on how the finish of that bout plays out in just six days.