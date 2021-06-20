WWE Fans Don't Think Bobby Lashley Stands a Chance at Hell in a Cell Against Drew McIntyre

✖

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will battle over the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell at tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. If McIntyre loses, he can never challenge for the WWE title again as long as Lashley's reign continues. And between the possibility of a dream match with Lesnar at SummerSlam, the betting odds being stacked in his favor and McIntyre seemingly losing steam in the eyes of vocal online fans lately, it seems like "The All Mighty" is favored to win this final confrontation.

Yet when WWE's The Bump polled fans over who would win Sunday's main event, the opposite appeared to be true. The poll showed 97% of fans who responded believed "The Scottish Warrior" would win the title and become a three-time champion, while a mere 3% voted for Lashley.

Do you agree with the fans who voted here? Tell down in the comments and check out the full lineup for Hell in a Cell below!

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell Match, Last Chance for Drew McIntyre)

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell Match, Last Chance for Drew McIntyre) SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell Match)

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell Match) Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Even though he lost the WWE Championship back in February at Elimination Chamber, McIntyre hasn't really left the world championship picture ever since he won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble back in January 2020. He addressed the criticism some fans have about him getting "too many" title shots during a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast.

"I understand some fans may be like, 'Ugh, I'd like a new fresh face in the picture. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now — which is a pretty significant time — but I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh my goodness, Drew's not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre said. "I think it's more, 'I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.'"