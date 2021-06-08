Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship Match Gets Two Stipulations

✖

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre officially signed the contract for their WWE Championship match at Hell in a Cell during this week's Monday Night Raw, but not before they added two key stipulations to the bout. The first, proposed by MVP, was that if McIntyre loses he can never challenge for the WWE title again as long as Lashley is champion. McIntyre accepted, then added that the match would be contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure. The two traded insults before signing the paper, followed by McIntyre cutting the table that separated the two in half with his trademark sword.

McIntyre pointed out that he's competed inside the Cell before, while Lashley never has. "The Scottish Warrior" saw his first WWE title reign come to an end last year when he competed in the same match with Randy Orton, though he won the title back weeks later.

"Once you lose to me at #HIAC, you WON'T get another championship match against the All Mighty EVER again!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jp1ES6Uh1w — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

You can see the updated card for Hell in a Cell below. The show will mark WWE's final pay-per-view of the Pandemic Era, as WWE will return to its touring schedule on July 16 beginning in Houston, Texas.

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell, Last Chance for McIntyre)

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell, Last Chance for McIntyre) WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio (Reportedly)

Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio (Reportedly) Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

McIntyre spoke in interviews last month about how his loss to Lashley back at WrestleMania 37 was actually beneficial for his character

"I honestly think it's important for my character," McIntyre told Sunday Night's Main Event. "Aside from making a main event performer that Brock [Lesnar] did for me the year prior, or cementing a main event performer in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character. I overcame a lot this year, there's been a lot of Drew content and it would have been an amazing moment. The fans were responding positively and I didn't know how they were gonna respond. I think [losing] is important for me as a character and I think that's part of my story that I have to keep overcoming all the time.