WWE: Hero Collector Reveals New Ric Flair and Razor Ramon Figures (Exclusive)

Hero Collector's hit WWE Championship Series is back with two new statuettes, and we've got your exclusive first look at the newest legends coming to the line. For those who aren't familiar, the WWE Championship Series line is made up of 1:16 scale statues that also come with a 16-page magazine that explores the superstar and their biggest matches. The line is now bringing two more legends to the mix with Ric Flair and Razor Ramon. Both of these new additions will be hitting the line this October, and you can grab them from Hero Collector directly or at your favorite local game and collectible store.

#38 – Razor Ramon

RRP: $19.95/€19.99/£15.99

SKU: WWEUK038, Barcode: 5059072007740

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 170 x 210mm

Product Description: Say hello to The Bad Guy! One of professional wrestling's most charismatic heels, Scott Hall burst into the WWE as "Razor Ramon", dominating the Intercontinental Title as part of The Kliq. Hall returned years later, rocking the WWE to its core as a member of nWo, and joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

#39 – Ric Flair

RRP: $19.95/€19.99/£15.99

SKU: WWEUK039, Barcode: 5059072007757

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 170 x 210mm

Product Description: Wooo! The Nature Boy, The Man of 1000 Faces, The Dirtiest Player in the Game – Ric Flair is all these and more, a Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion who shaped WWE history as a wrestler, a manager, and even a co-owner of the company itself!

Each figure and magazine set will retail for $19.95, and you can subscribe to the WWE Championship Collection right here.