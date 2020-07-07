WWE Hires Kristina Salen as Its New CFO

WWE has named Kristina Salen, former CFO of Etsy, as the company's new chief financial officer beginning on August 3. Salen's resume includes her years at Etsy along with working in chief executive roles at UnitedMasters and Moda Operandi. Frank Riddick III has been filling in as the interim CFO since January after the company opted to fire co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

Check out the official press release from WWE below:

"STAMFORD, Conn. — (BUSINESS WIRE)— WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, effective August 3, 2020.

Salen served as the first CFO of Etsy, where she grew the business from $895 million in gross sales to $3 billion in four years, led and executed the company's IPO offering, and built and managed its Business Development, Strategic Planning, Investor Relations, Accounting, Tax and Data Analytics functions.

Salen also held CFO/COO roles with Moda Operandi and Translation Enterprises/United Masters, and managed global media and telecom funds with Fidelity Investments. Earlier in her career, she served in financial analyst positions with Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Lazard Freres & Co. She sits on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for both SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.