Hulk Hogan Pokes Fun at AJ Styles With New Photo

Hulk Hogan took to Instagram on Wednesday and poked a little fun at AJ Styles' appearance. "The Hulkster" posted a photo of a fan with long brown hair and a beard, while he held up a photo of Styles. The two don't really look alike minus the hair, but Hogan captioned the photo by saying "I found #ajstyles brother!!!"

Styles will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship this Sunday in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at the TLC pay-per-view.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time somebody outside of WWE has poked fun at "The Phenomenal One" in recent weeks. Swoggle (real name Dylan Postl) recently competed on an episode of Impact Wrestling as "The Weenomenal One, AJ Swoggle" complete with custom-made ring gear. Swoggle talked about how that idea came about during a recent interview with ComicBook.

"This all started out last year at Starrcast when I joined onto Ron Funches' stand up show. It was pretty funny. It's something I try to dabble in more and more, stand-up here and there.... Then there was a picture of me from that on stage with my lovely locks flowing," Swoggle said. "Someone posted and said, 'AJ Styles reportedly at Starcast.' It just started making the rounds. Then this was the brainchild of Scott D'Amore, where he literally saw that picture and said, 'I need that." Especially the Good Brothers there now. He goes, 'I need AJ Swoggle.'"

At the time Swoggle said he hadn't heard what Styles' reaction was to the bit, but meant it all in good fun.

"Karl [Anderson] and I were just laughing about it because it was just silly," he said. "We got to the match and then Karl goes, 'Yep, AJ's going to like this one.' He hasn't reached out yet. I don't know if he would, but I would hope that he would take it ... I have a feeling he would take it as a complete nod to him and nothing more than that, obviously. He is, top to bottom, the top performer in the world, bar none. He's been that for years. He's amazing. He truly is. He's my son's favorite, like I said, so my son loved it. At 10 years old, he just was dying that I got to be AJ Styles on television, so that was pretty cool."