WWE’s Hulk Hogan Involved in Scary Plane Landing

WWE fans will see some big names at WWE Crown Jewel, including the Hulkster Hulk Hogan, but his trip to Saudia Arabia for the event was far from the smoothest. Hogan was traveling with WWE legend Jimmy Hart to Saudia Arabia for Crown Jewel when their plane had to make an emergency landing in Iceland, and while the reason for the emergency landing hasn’t been revealed yet, TMZ was able to get a video of Hogan recalling what happened and the damage it caused, saying that because of the landing the tires were blown out and the brakes had melted (via People).

Hogan spoke about the condition of the plane while waiting to change planes. “All right, guys, we are here in Iceland, and there’s our plane. We just had a really hard landing,” Hogan said. “Blew out the tires and brakes have melted.” While Hogan didn’t know specifically what happened before the plane had to land, he did mention “all that crazy stuff happening” with the plane that caused it to have to land.

Hogan and Hart did end up having a little luck though, as Hogan ran into an old friend from Minnesota who offered to fly them to their destination.

“That thing’s not going anywhere so over there is a buddy of ours and he’s got the same type of plane we were on,” Hogan said. “He’s gonna be graceful enough to let us climb on board and continue the journey … we’re gonna make it.”

It looks like Hogan and Hart will end up making it to the event, and we’ll keep you posted as we know more about the issues with the plane.

As for Crown Jewel, you can find the full card for it below.

20 – Man Battle Royal (Winner Faces AJ Styles United States Championship)

Tag Team Turmoil Match

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair (5 on 5 Tag Team Match)

First-Ever Women’s Match in Saudia Arabia

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend (Falls Count Anywhere)

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

WWE Crown Jewel airs on the WWE Network on Thursday at 1 pm est on WWE Network.