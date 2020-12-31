Hulk Hogan Throws Shade at Entire Generation of WWE Superstars

✖

In the same interview where he crowned Ric Flair as the greatest wrestler of all time, Hulk Hogan effectively threw shade at an entire generation of WWE stars while speaking with India Today. The generation in question is the much-maligned New Generation Era of the mid-90s, comprised of stars who didn't jump ship once WCW started passing out huge contracts and reliable main-eventers who couldn't be tied in with the ongoing steroids trial.

During the interview Hogan was asked about the importance of having legends "pass the torch" to the next generation of stars, bringing up how The Rock beat him at WrestleMania X8. Hogan claimed he tried to pass the torch to the New Generation, but they "weren't ready."

"I think it's the most important thing in this business, to maintain the artform, and to make sure that the next generation, the next decade of wrestlers, is ready," Hogan said. "There was a time I was red hot in the 80s and all of a sudden the 90s came and it was time to pass the torch but, it didn't happen that way. I mean they didn't have enough guys ready to lead at that time so, you know, we skipped a generation. It took time to pass that torch, which should have been passed at the end of the 80s. I mean we tried with a couple of guys, putting the belts on them and stuff, but they weren't ready to run.

"They weren't ready like John Cena, they weren't ready like The Rock, they weren't ready like Stone Cold," he continued. "So it's very, very important that the torch is passed in the correct way and the guys that have all this experience don't just walk away. They stay there long enough to build the storylines, build the talent, and then pass the torch in the correct way. It's very, very important."

When asked about the current generation of stars, Hogan praised Kevin Owens and Riddle.

"Kevin Owens was an exception to the rule, you know, I was really into the NXT thing and I didn't see any one guy there that really grinded and just thumped and thumped and stayed on it and was just vicious, and knew when to back off and when to beg and knew all the Pat Patterson tricks. Then I saw Kevin Owens and I thought 'Wow, that's the guy. That's the guy. You know, he can be the next one if he's given the opportunity,'" he said. "Right now there's another guy that's stumbling into that situation. You know, acting like he doesn't know what's going on but he's smart as hell. That's the 'Bro', Riddle, who kicks his flip-flops off when he comes into the ring. I've been watching him and he's really got good instincts. He's really got a good aptitude for understanding what needs to be done, you know. It's all about instincts and timing. His timing is off a little bit but it's starting to come each and every week so, I mean, he would be the next one I'd put my money on.