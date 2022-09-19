WWE's Content Is On The Verge of Leaving Hulu

WWE's ongoing deal with Hulu is on the verge of ending, and all WWE content will reportedly be pulled from the streaming service on Sunday, Sept. 25, if a new deal is not reached. PWInsider reported on Sunday that the two sides are still negotiating, but noted the current deal is set to expire before the end of 2022. This would bring an end to a decade-long business deal between the two. The streaming service's library includes "Day Two" replay rights for Monday Night Raw and recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown as well as episodes of NXT, Main Event, NXT Level Up, Total Bellas, Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.

WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan spoke in a recent investor's conference call about the optimism the company has toward its next round of TV deals given the lucrative TV deals recent sports leagues have signed. He also mentioned streaming services like Netflix and Apple as potential bidders.

"On Netflix, we've been saying on these calls for many months that we believe Netflix is looking to enter the live space. We got confirmation of that this past quarter when Netflix made a bid for the rights for Formula 1. We believe Netflix's appetite for live (programming) will only increase after the introduction of their ad tier. As we all know, the strongest CPMs are those sold against live programming," Khan said in August. He was unable to give an update on the Hulu deal at the time.

WWE returns to Peacock with its next premium live event, Extreme Rules, on Oct. 8 in Philadelphia.

This story is developing...

h/t PWInsider