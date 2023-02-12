Update on WWE Reviving a Popular Faction

WWE has been teasing the return of The Hurt Business for the past month on Monday Night Raw. While the group had its momentum halted by strange booking in 2021-22 (mostly because of decisions made regarding Bobby Lashley's booking), MVP has been hard at work trying the reform the group since early January. He has since convinced Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to start working as a tag team again — and even managed them this past week's Raw — Lashley's status has consistently remained unclear. Porter and Omos (who is still working as Porter's client) recently helped Lashley earn another shot at the United States Championship, only for Brock Lesnar to appear and cost him the title bout against Theory and reignite the feud they've had for over a year.

Lashley then appeared in business attire on this week's Raw and seemed to be back in a heel role as Brock Lesnar tried to challenge him to a match at Elimination Chamber. But there was no reference to The Hurt Business throughout Lashley's promo.

Porter recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover and repeatedly mentioned The Hurt Business, going so far as to pitch them in matches against The Bloodline and Judgement Day.

"Vince McMahon makes decisions and that's way above my pay grade. The decision that he made. Why did he choose to do it? I have no idea. It was his choice, he's the boss, well at the time, he was the boss and that's just how things go. We were all scratching our heads but at the end of the day, I'm doing my best to try to get the team back together. Bobby's being a little stubborn, but I got Shelton and Cedric back on board with me and I'm trying to get Bobby to come around. We'll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business," Porter said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

Along with Omos' association, fans online have also pitched Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits to join the revived faction. Do you think WWE will pull the trigger and add Lashley back into the fold before his match with Lesnar (presumably at WrestleMania 39).