Popular WWE Faction Tease Reunion on Monday Night Raw

Even after a faction disbands, it's rare for the former members to stay completely apart. The trio of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) remained intertwined for the remainder of their time in WWE together, whether that be in feuds with each other or their multiple reunion matches. The New Day has been a unit for nearly a decade, only going their separate ways when split by the WWE Draft. D-Generation X, nWo, Evolution and more have all had numerous homecoming get-togethers on past episodes of Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. As evident by a blink-and-miss-it Easter egg on Monday's Raw, another popular faction may be joining the reunion ranks.

While Damage CTRL made their way through the backstage area, WWE official Adam Pearce could be seen speaking with Cedric Alexander, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. Those three men, along with Bobby Lashley, previously made up the Hurt Business, a fan-favorite heel stable that dominated Monday Night Raw in 2020 before disbanding in early 2021.

Cedric Alexander, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin seen talking to Adam Pearce in the background of a segment on #WWERAW, could this be a tease of the hurt business coming back? 👀 pic.twitter.com/lOIGCwjdtZ — Wresumo (@wresumo) January 3, 2023

The group had a couple of mini-reunions in 2021 and 2022, aiding Lashley in his feud with Big E and The New Day. This renewed alliance would be short-lived, as Lashley declared that there was "no more Hurt Business" in January 2022. While Alexander and Benjamin separated from the faction and tagged on their own, MVP remained by Lashley's side until April 2022. The former WWE United States Champion turned on his long-time friend by siding with Omos on the Raw after WWE WrestleMania 38.

Lashley is currently away from WWE as he was fired in storyline by Adam Pearce during a December edition of Monday Night Raw. In recent weeks, MVP has inquired to Pearce about Lashley's status.

"The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved, and everybody will still love," Lashley said regarding his former stable this past November. "Never say never. Not even never say never. I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together because it seems like right now, everybody is getting back into some sort of group in the WWE. There are so many different factions coming together."

As The Bloodline's Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos unleash multiple attacks on Monday Night Raw, it's possible that WWE is building to a Hurt Business reunion to combat the SmackDown stable's assaults. With Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on a collision course with Kevin Owens, Zayn, Sikoa, and the Usos could be looking at a four-on-four clash with Lashley, MVP, Benjamin, and Alexander come WWE Royal Rumble at the end of the month.