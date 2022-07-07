Current WWE Champion Vacates Title Due to Injury

NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov announced at the start of the latest NXT UK television tapings on Wednesday that he will be vacating his title due to an undisclosed injury. Dragunov won the title by ending Walter's record-breaking championship reign at NXT TakeOver 36 in August 2022 and has since successfully defended it six times by beating A-Kid, Jordan Devlin, Rampage Brown, Roderick Strong and Nathan Frazier. His reign officially ends at 319 days.

It was noted in reports from the BT Studios in London that Dragunov was spotted wearing a protective boot over one of his legs. An eight-man tournament began during the tapings to crown a new champion with Tyler Bate, Trent Seve, Mark Coffey and Oliver Carter all advancing in their opening round matches.

And now Ilja Dragunov had to vacate his title due to injury….



One thing after another. The wrestling world is in shambles 😞 pic.twitter.com/fn1e9JQdVw — The Phenomenal Enigma (@ThePh1Enigma) July 7, 2022

This story is developing...

h/t Inside the Ropes