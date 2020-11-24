Impact Wrestling Reportedly Setting up AJ Styles Parody Gimmick

✖

Last week's Impact Wrestling saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tease a match between Ethan Page and a "phenomenal opponent" as part of the ongoing feud between The Good Brothers and The North. Given the nickname used (and Gallows & Anderson's history with him) fans were instantly reminded of AJ Styles, a man who was the face of TNA/Impact Wrestling for roughly a decade before departing the company. But since Styles is still under contract with WWE fans weren't sure what the tease was actually leading to.

According to Fightful Select, the angle will lead to a parody of Styles provided by Swoggle (fka Hornswoggle). The report says Swoggle will show up in full gear looking like styles, leading to a match with Page.

The Good Brothers defeated The North for Impact's tag titles at the Turning Point pay-per-view back on Nov. 14.

While this angle is just for laughs, the pair have stated publicly that they're trying to get Styles to join them once his WWE contract ends.

"He [Styles] called when he knew that it was actually confirmed but, you know, he's busy doing his schedule in WWE and we were busier than we've ever been," Gallows told Sportskeeda in August. "Putting together all the stuff we're working on so he called and said he was happy once it was done but I don't think we ever actually went to AJ for advice on whether we should do it or not.

Anderson added, "Ultimately, we're going to talk AJ Styles into coming back to Impact. That's what we're doing every single day. We're texting him and telling him to come back."

Styles responded to those comments days later on his Twitch stream, saying, "I don't know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see."