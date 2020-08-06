AJ Styles Responds to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's Claim That They'll Get Him Back in Impact Wrestling

✖

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made the bold claim during a recent interview with Sportskeeda that they're going to recruit AJ Styles back to Impact Wrestling once his latest WWE contract is done. Styles was once the face of TNA/Impact and worked in the company for over a decade, but things soured in late 2013 when the company's only offer for a new contract included a pay cut. The pair, who just recently jumped to Impact, seemed fully confident nonetheless.

"He [Styles] called when he knew that it was actually confirmed but, you know, he's busy doing his schedule in WWE and we were busier than we've ever been," Gallows said. "Putting together all the stuff we're working on so he called and said he was happy once it was done but I don't think we ever actually went to AJ for advice on whether we should do it or not.

Anderson added, "Ultimately, we're going to talk AJ Styles into coming back to Impact. That's what we're doing every single day. We're texting him and telling him to come back."

On his latest Twitch stream Styles didn't seem too convinced by the idea, but he didn't shut the door on it either.

"I don't know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that," Styles said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see."

Prior to working together in WWE, the three were apart of the famous Bullet Club faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling. During a recent interview with ComicBook, Gallows and Anderson talked about where the group ranks in the pantheon of wrestling factions.

"I think it's got to rank pretty damn high, right? Yeah, you go ahead," Gallows said. "But here we are seven years later, it's still rocking and it's going to continue. I don't know a lot of factions in the history of wrestling factions that can say that."

"I think that a lot of people think that something doesn't get its validation unless it's in WWE, right?" Anderson said. "There's of course D-Generation X and nWo, and The Four Horsemen and Evolution, that's all the biggest you're going to see, because the WWE created that and helped it get to where it is. And if Bullet Club would have, if they would have bought the Bullet Club name and brought the Bullet Club in, it would easily have been number one up there. You can't say it wouldn't. But to be as big as it got outside of the WWE, and never touched foot in the WWE, makes it even cooler, I think. And that's why I rank it a hundred percent number one, when it's at its absolute full force. It was and is a true rebel faction that functions outside of those television walls, and got as big as it did, and continues to have momentum."

