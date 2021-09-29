Two WWE Superstars Undergo Surgery, Another Reportedly Not Cleared to Wrestle

The injury bug seems to have hit WWE’s Monday Night Raw roster. Sheamus took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to confirm that he was once again going in for surgery on his injured nose, which he’s been selling for months by wearing a protective mask. Sheamus was on the losing end of a United States Championship match with Damian Priest both on Sunday at Extreme Rules (along with Jeff Hardy), then again on this week’s Raw.

Extreme Rules also saw Alexa Bliss on the losing end of a Raw Women’s Championship match with Charlotte Flair and it was reported the following day that she was being written off television. PWInsider reported on Wednesday that she will be undergoing sinus surgery and her return timetable is unknown.

“Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

-Einstein — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 28, 2021

Finally, Randy Orton was absent from this week’s Raw and hasn’t wrestled in any capacity since his Sept. 20 match with AJ Styles on Raw. The reigning Raw tag team champion was, according to PWInsider, “not cleared to perform.”

Regarding Bliss, there’s some speculation that she might be undergoing yet another character change after Flair tore up her Lily doll and left Bliss crying following their match. Despite some criticism regarding her character, Bliss has repeatedly stated she’s been having fun with the role.

“I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it,” Bliss told ComicBook ahead of WrestleMania. “And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.”

“And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I’d be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you, but it’s been so fun and I’m just so happy with how it’s turning out because we don’t know. It’s been a week-by-week thing. We’re just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it’s going,” she continued.