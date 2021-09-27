WWE Reportedly Taking Top Star Off TV Soon

Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view saw Charlotte Flair successfully defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss then proceed to rip Bliss’ doll Lily to shreds before beating an enraged Bliss down again. The Ohio native then spent minutes crying over what was left of Lily. On Monday morning Wrestling Inc.‘s Raj Giri reported that the WWE is planning on taking the 30-year-old off TV in the near future though a reason wasn’t given as to why. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Bliss began a storyline with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt back in the Summer of 2020 that eventually saw her character transform into a female companion of Wyatt. However, Bliss then decided to betray The Fiend while undergoing some sort of transformation (which has never been explained) at WrestleMania 37. She then introduced the weekly Alexa’s Playground segments and the possessed Lily while Wyatt was taken off television and eventually released. But while the character has divided fans, she has consistently talked about how much fun she’s having in interviews and on social media.

“They can say what they want… but I’m actually having fun,” Bliss tweeted back in June.

“I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it,” Bliss told ComicBook ahead of WrestleMania. “And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.”

“And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I’d be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you, but it’s been so fun and I’m just so happy with how it’s turning out because we don’t know. It’s been a week-by-week thing. We’re just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it’s going,” she continued.