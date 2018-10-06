Triple H Comments on the Possibility of Intergender Matches in WWE

Don’t expect to see any male vs. female matches in a WWE ring anytime soon.

Despite several wrestlers on the independent scene making a name for themselves in these types of matches (including current NXT star Candice LeRae), Triple H said in a recent interview that intergender bouts typically exist for “shock value.” Though he did say if done right intergender matches can have some value, he was skeptical that you will see it anytime soon.

Of course, the WWE is no stranger to male on female violence or wrestling matches. This is a company that has been criticized in the past for featuring men using violence against women on more than one occasion, especially during the Attitude Era. Chyna once held the WWE Intercontinental Championship and defended it against men. However, in recent years, WWE has strongly backed away from intergender violence, so don’t expect to see that again anytime soon.

Speaking with SBS World News in advance of Super Show-Down, Triple H said, “There’s just a shock moment and a spectacle to that. Women, female athletes, our women the WWE female Superstars don’t need a man to make them successful in the ring. They don’t need a man to step in the ring with them to make them have a spectacular match. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will probably walk into “The G” on Saturday and steal the night. Ronda Rousey will be one of the biggest superstars in that arena on Saturday. They don’t need a man to make them successful. They don’t need a man to be in the ring with them.

“They need each other, the opportunity, the platform, and to be set free to do what they do. When we do that they rise to the occasion. They have stolen the show, they have had the main event, they will have their own pay-per-view. They don’t need [intergender wrestling]. It’s just shock value. You don’t need it. When it’s done right, I do believe there is an exciting moment when it can happen, but it doesn’t need to be the standard.”

Simply put, a publicly traded company has no reason to feature male vs. female matches and endure the criticism that would come with it. While this works well at the independent level, it is simply unnecessary and not worth the public relations risk at the WWE level.