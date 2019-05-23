WWE Issues Statement Regarding Ashley Massaro’s Previous Claims That She Was Asked to Hide Sexual Assault

Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro died back on May 16th at the young age of 39. As more details of her passing slowly began to make their way out, her lawyer Konstantine Kyros released a 15-page affidavit she submitted back in 2016 when she was part of a class-action lawsuit against the WWE. Fans were shocked and horrified to learn that Massaro claimed in the affidavit that she was drugged and sexually assaulted at a U.S. military base in Kuwait while on a public appearance tour for the WWE. To make matters worse, Massaro alleged that a handful of WWE officials, including Vince McMahon himself, told her to keep the assault a secret in order to not harm WWE’s relationship with the military.

“Dr. Rios then informed Vince, who informed Kevin Dunn, John Laurinaitis, and several other company executives or lawyers that I had never even met but were all present at a meeting that I was called into shortly after,” Massaro wrote. “Vince led the meeting with these men and asked me to recount what happened in Kuwait. Then he said it was not in the best interest of the WWE for me to make the information about my attack public. I was still completely traumatized at that point and I just agreed.”

The affidavit quickly began trending on social media and Reddit, so much so that WWE felt the need to release an official statement responding to the accusations on Wednesday.

“WWE is saddened by the death of Ashley Massaro, and we reiterate our condolences to her family,” the statement read. “However, we regret that her attorney Konstantine Kyros, who filed multiple cases against WWE, lost all of them, and was sanctioned multiple times by the Court for repeated misconduct and false allegations, is using Ashley’s death to further his malicious campaign against WWE by releasing an affidavit that she submitted to the Court and later apologized to WWE for being involved with, so we wish to make certain things crystal clear.

“At no time was Vince McMahon or the management of WWE ever informed by Ashley Massaro or anybody else that she had been sexually assaulted, drugged, raped or sodomized by a military doctor with a nurse standing guard while on a goodwill tour in 2007 to U.S. military bases in Kuwait,” it continued. “In fact, if she ever articulated such a claim to WWE, we would have reported it immediately to the Base Commander. At no time was there ever a meeting with Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, John Laurinaitis or other company executives in which she told them of such a claim and was instructed to keep it quiet.”