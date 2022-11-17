WWE Hall of Famer Has Great News Regarding Battle With Chronic Disease

Jake "The Snake" Roberts alerted fans back in late 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, explaining that there wasn't enough oxygen reaching his bloodstream. However, the WWE Hall of Famer popped up on Twitter on Wednesday night with the excellent news that he no longer requires oxygen supplementation and will finally be back at AEW starting this week. Roberts became a consistent character on AEW television in early 2020 as Lance Archer's manager.

Roberts discussed his health issues on the DDP Snakepit podcast back in February, explaining, "Genetics being what they are, my mother had two lung diseases that she passed on to me. There's no cure for either one of them. The last thing I should ever do is smoke a cigarette, and yet I've been smoking since I was 17, to the point that I have COPD and a little emphysema tossed in.

"Now I have to see a specialist," he continued. "I have to keep my eyes on it. During the pandemic, it was a real scare for me because if I got COVID, I probably wouldn't have made it. I was really terrified. I was one of the first to get the damn shots because I have to protect my a—. Today, I feel great. I don't have to use any oxygen at all. I do have to use it on the airplanes when they pressurize and go up high, but it's something that can be dealt with. I can still live a great life. No, I can't run a marathon, never have, never will. I'm going to be around for a long time because I didn't make it through all this s— that I did to myself to drop now (laughs)."

Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!! — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) November 16, 2022

As for Roberts' client, Archer is still alive in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament but his first-round match with Ricky Starks had to be postponed due to him attacking Starks backstage. Both Archer vs. Starks and the winner of that match vs. Brian Cage will take place on this week's AEW Rampage.