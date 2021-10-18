Jeff Hardy has been a loveable babyface for the majority of his pro wrestling career. But as the former WWE Champion continues to tease the idea of bringing his Willow persona to WWE, he’s also floating out the idea of finally becoming a heel. Hardy’s most memorable heel run came back in his TNA days when he was the “Anti-Christ of Pro Wrestling” from 2010-11, though that gimmick was widely panned by fans and abandoned after Hardy’s infamous match with Sting at Victory Road 2011.

During a conversation with Ryan Satin on this week’s Out of Character Podcast, Hardy said (h/t WrestleTalk), “Yeah, yeah it does (being a heel interests him) but I don’t think I can — like when I did the Anti-Christ thing, I mean it’s really hard to make people hate me and I think it would be kind of like done in a different way but it would be definitely something I never really dove into before. It’s super weird because I know I’m not as fast as I used to be, especially since I broke my leg back in 2015 and ended up having knee surgery. I just can’t jump like I used to, and so yeah, things are a lot slower but it’s just cool, again, especially with the pain and what I’m wearing out there and when I see an action figure still, that never gets old. It’s just so cool. That makes all the time I put into painting my face worth it when I saw the action figure and I remember that image I had in my mind that day before I brought it to life.

“Just weird man, I’m doing my job and it’s my time to give back but I think there’s something that I gotta figure out as well and this is needed because I don’t know how much longer I’m gonna be wrestling but almost like a darker side of Jeff Hardy I think needs to kind of come out and I haven’t figured it out yet but I have these crazy ideas,” he added. “I wrote down a few of them, but yeah, it’s my time to kind of focus more on the character stuff instead of the high-flying moves and the TLC matches and all that stuff because I think there’s something that’s waiting to be unleashed within me.”

