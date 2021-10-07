Jeff Hardy Teases Finally Bringing Other Persona to WWE

Jeff Hardy came up short in a United States Championship match with Damian Priest on this week’s Monday Night Raw, but the “Charismatic Enigma” still managed to get fans talking with his post-match interview. Hardy talked about getting drafted over to the SmackDown roster and told fans it was time to see a different side and “a different ego” of himself. Fans immediately started speculating that Hardy meant Willow The Wisp, a masked alter-ego Hardy originally created in his OMEGA promotion before bringing to Impact Wrestling back in 2013.

Hardy then appeared on The Culture State Podcast in his home state of North Carolina and confirmed he’s currently getting a new Willow mask made.

“Speaking of Willow, I was just talking with the guy that makes these masks, who made it back then,” Hardy said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). “He’s such an awesome mask maker and that’s now making this new Willow mask, and we were talking about the possibility of Willow entering the scene once again before my career is over.”

Hardy has talked in numerous interviews about reviving Willow, often while pitching some sort of match with The Fiend when Bray Wyatt was still in the company.

“Just seeing The Fiend, from week to week and Bray Wyatt, there’s got to be something there. And I’ve even talked about it many times, as far as I can see something, this vision I have of Willow and The Fiend being in the same ring and I’m not sure what it is, but I think there’s a way to figure it out,” Hardy told ComicBook last year.

Do you think it’s time for Hardy to bring Willow to the WWE? Would that change finally get him out the midcard he’s been stuck in since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!

