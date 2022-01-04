Report: Here’s What WWE Had Planned for Jeff Hardy Prior to His Release

Jeff Hardy was suddenly released by the WWE back in December and details about what WWE had planned for him have started making the rounds. According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, one of those plans included Hardy going down to the NXT brand to be the “Shaman” for MSK, but he was let go mere days before the big reveal. WWE pivoted to the Shaman being Riddle, and the tag team champion had to “rush” to film a few segments as a result. Sapp noted that “numerous” segments involving Hardy, Wes Lee and Nash Carter wound up on the cutting room floor as a resulting of plans changing

Riddle will team with MSK to face Imperium in a six-man tag match at tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. Hardy has still yet to publicly comment on his WWE release, though his brother Matt did give some details during a recent Twitch stream.

“What I am saying is Jeff is in the best place I’ve seen him in a very long time,” Matt said. “As far as the details of what went down on that evening and in that match, I’ve talked with Jeff, I feel good about everything he said and that’s Jeff’s story to share. And he told me he will, when he’s ready to.”

“But before anyone rushes to judgment, obviously they drug tested him after all this stuff, wait until you hear the results of that and when that comes back clean then hopefully people will feel better about it,” he continued. “Because I feel very good about Jeff, I feel confident about Jeff. And WWE, I understand their stance too. They felt like they were backed into a corner because of his history. Even though they may have jumped the gun with this a little bit, they made a decision and it is what it is. Jeff did say he wasn’t going to go to rehabilitation because he didn’t feel he needed to. And I don’t think he did either. That’s the honest to God truth.”

Following his release, Jeff has continued to tour the country for his live music performances and has teased the idea of reforming The Hardy Boyz with Matt, who has been on the AEW roster since 2020. What do you think Jeff will do next? Let us know in the comments below!