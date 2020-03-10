Jeff Hardy and Paige Returning to WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE dropped major news during this week’s Monday Night Raw — both Jeff Hardy and Paige will be returning to Friday Night SmackDown this week after long hiatuses. Paige will be there to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, while Hardy will be back for the first time since suffering a leg injury back in April 2019. No word yet on if he’ll compete in a match.

Based on Paige’s response on Twitter, it sounds like the announcement was a surprise to her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the full announcement below:

This Friday, @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/5uSCmBQjS8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 10, 2020

The former WWE Champion appeared on WWE Backstage last week, revealing that he had been cleared to return after entering rehab and was merely waiting for the green light from WWE Creative.

“The last 9 months have been very crazy.” – @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he explains the ups & downs in his life the past few months.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Y2H1FXU3q0 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Paige has been teasing the idea of coming out of retirement in various interviews.

“You’d want to face the top person in the company and obviously that would be Becky [Lynch], so I’d want to face her,” Paige said in an interview with Daily Mail back in January. “There’s so many. I’d want to face Rhea Ripley. I’d want to face Candice [LeRae]. All the Four Horsewomen. I’d want to face everyone, bring them all on.”

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below. The event will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.