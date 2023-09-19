Jey Uso Gives His Answer To The Judgement Day, But Loses the WWE Raw Main Event

Jey Uso finally made his decision over whether or not he'll join The Judgement Day on this week's Monday Night Raw, but it wound up costing him the show's main event against Drew McIntyre. The faction had been courting Uso ever since he made the jump to the Red Brand, offering him a spot fresh off his violent separation from The Bloodline. McIntyre, still holding a grudge for how The Bloodline cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last year's Clash at the Castle, then challenged "Main Event Jay" to a one-on-one match. Uso had the former world champion down late in the bout and seemed to embrace The Judgement Day in his corner, only to nail Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio with consecutive superkicks.

Unfortunately for him, that decision left him wide open to a Claymore from McIntyre. The three heels then jumped Uso in frustration. McIntyre debated getting back in the ring to make the save, only for Cody Rhodes to run down and chase away the faction instead.

Jey Uso said NO to The Judgment Day!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WnnYjucxFT — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2023

The Rock Says a Match With Roman Reigns Was Originally Booked for WrestleMania 39

Elsewhere in The Bloodline, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson broke major news on The Pat McAfee Show hours before he popped up on SmackDown last Friday, confirming that he was in talks with WWE for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 this past April. The plans were never finalized and Reigns would eventually take on Rhodes and defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, winning thanks to heavy outside interference from The Usos, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Johnson said. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"

"The north star thought was let's not do something good, let's not do something great, let's do something unprecedented. A match? Great. Roman's an incredible athlete. He's going to be on Mount Rushmore. The bigger thought was what can we do for the fans where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger. We got really, really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was," he added.