The Pro Wrestling World Mourns the Death of Jim Crockett Jr.
News broke on Wednesday night that Jim Crockett Jr., the former owner of Jim Crockett Promotions, had died at the age of 76. Crockett took over as the promoter for the southern-based wrestling promotion in 1973, and over the next 15 years it grew into a national promotion that rivaled Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation. He served three terms as president of the National Wrestling Alliance and sold the company to Ted Turner in 1988, who renamed it World Championship Wrestling (WCW).
Wrestlers, fans and promotions all came forward after the news broke to offer their condolences. You can see some of the tributes in the list below.
AEW
AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and NWA promoter Jim Crockett, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rZN7k9e350— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021
Cauliflower Alley Club
Everyone here at the CAC is saddened to hear that legendary promoter Jim Crockett Jr has passed away at 76. We thank him for all the years of wonderful memories and send out our sincerest condolences to his family, friends & wrestling fans the world over. R.I.P. Mr Crockett. pic.twitter.com/IgzQdeKDsA— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) March 4, 2021
Robert Gibson
Rest In Peace Jim Crockett, Jr. You will be missed by so many.Posted by Robert Gibson on Wednesday, March 3, 2021
With Dusty...
Jim Crockett Jr. & Dusty Rhodes watching tonight’s Dynamite on the other side with a smile. RIP https://t.co/aajbvTmCVu— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) March 4, 2021
Legendary
RIP Jim Crockett Jr. JCP/Mid Atlantic Wrestling/NWA was a HUGE part of my childhood. Those angles they did on TV were legendary. You can’t talk about this history of the business and not include Jim. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. #JimCrockettJr pic.twitter.com/mHSGJMBhpr— Derrick T. Lewis (@TheRealDTLew) March 4, 2021
Tremendous
RIP Jim Crockett Jr.
Jimmy did so much for the wrestling business that it has become understated just how much he did.....a tremendous promoter who knew his fanbase as well as any promoter ever for many years.....RIP Jimmy Crockett pic.twitter.com/yk7UlzAJ4G— Kris Zellner (@KrisZellner) March 4, 2021
Lasting Impact
RIP Jim Crockett Jr. one of the most influential and successful promoters from the end of the territory era. His fingerprints were all over #AEWDynamite tonight. Thank you pic.twitter.com/qp1WOjwWyO— Scott H (@scottie_rasslin) March 4, 2021
An Important Moment
JJ, Tully and Arn together on a Turner Station on the night Jim Crockett jr. passes away. #RIP https://t.co/VifIflnuI6— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 4, 2021
Lance Storm
If not for my love of Jim Crockett promotions I doubt I ever would have considered a pro wrestling career.— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 4, 2021
Thank you Jim Crockett jr.
May you Rest In Peace.
The Rhodes Family
Very saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Crockett Jr. on behalf of my Mom and family we send our deepest condolences 🙏🏼 Bittersweet night for wrestling— Teil (@TeilMargaret) March 4, 2021