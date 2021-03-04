The Pro Wrestling World Mourns the Death of Jim Crockett Jr.

By Connor Casey

News broke on Wednesday night that Jim Crockett Jr., the former owner of Jim Crockett Promotions, had died at the age of 76. Crockett took over as the promoter for the southern-based wrestling promotion in 1973, and over the next 15 years it grew into a national promotion that rivaled Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation. He served three terms as president of the National Wrestling Alliance and sold the company to Ted Turner in 1988, who renamed it World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Wrestlers, fans and promotions all came forward after the news broke to offer their condolences. You can see some of the tributes in the list below.

AEW

Cauliflower Alley Club

Robert Gibson

Rest In Peace Jim Crockett, Jr. You will be missed by so many.

Posted by Robert Gibson on Wednesday, March 3, 2021
The Rhodes Family

