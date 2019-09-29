The Usos Reportedly Set to Return on WWE SmackDown’s FOX Premiere

Friday Night SmackDown will officially premiere on the FOX this Friday and WWE is pulling out all of the stops to make the show feel as momentous as possible. Thus far three matches have been booked for the show — Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley and Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Loser Leaves Town Ladder match — along with more than a dozen WWE legends to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary. It also appears that the show will feature the return of one of the most decorated active tag teams in the company, as Wrestling Inc. reported via sources on Saturday that Jimmy and Jey Uso will make their return during the show.

The two haven’t been on WWE television since July when, on an episode of Raw, they took place in a three-way match for the Raw Tag Team Championships that saw The O.C. capture the titles from The Revival. Their departure came shortly after Jimmy had been arrested for DUI in Pensacola, Florida. That marked his second run-in with the law this year.

The six-time tag team champions kicked off 2019 by beating The Miz and Shane McMahon to win the SmackDown tag titles for a fourth time at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. They successfully defended the belts in a four-team match at WrestleMania 35, but dropped the titles shortly after that The Hardy Boyz.

Stars that have been confirmed for Friday night’s premiere include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Goldberg, Sting, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry Mick Foley, Booker T, Trish Stratus and Lita.

The show is just one of many in a jam-packed week of wrestling. The action kicks off on Monday night with a “season premiere” episode of Raw, which will feature Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio, a tag title match between Heavy Machinery and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and another United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Cedric Alexander.

Two nights later NXT will make its full transition over to the USA Network with a two-hour live show from Full Sail University. The show is shaping up to be a mini-TakeOver with three title matches — NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LaRae and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits.

The wild week wraps up on Oct. 6 with the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.