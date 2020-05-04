John Cena Grants 7-Year-Old's Wish With Surprise Home Visit

✖

Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE and Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena continues to grant wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. One of Cena's latest wishes involved David Castle, a seven-year-old cancer patient in Odessa, Florida, who wished to meet the 16-time world champion in person. Cena flew down the meet Castle while wearing a mask, and according to his mother Cena's arrival brought young Castle to tears.

You can check out a full photo gallery of Cena's home visit here.

During the pandemic, @JohnCena took the time to grant another wish for @MakeAWish for 7 year old David Castle. It just warms your heart. Can’t imagine what a boost that gave David and his family. Cena’s legacy will undoubtedly be his kindness and generosity to charity. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/5dr0Jx9aX5 — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMc1985) May 4, 2020

Cena has granted more than 650 Wishes since the start of his WWE career, and helped celebrate the Foundation's 40th Anniversary back on April 29.

I’ve had the honor of granting more than 650 Wishes and counting. Today is a day to celebrate @MakeAWish and their incredible milestone of 40 years of granting wishes. #WorldWishDay pic.twitter.com/jGVweqBOAu — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 29, 2020

Cena's most recent WWE match came at WrestleMania 36, in which Bray Wyatt forced him to relive his greatest career failures and reflect on his biggest criticisms before The Fiend caused him to disappear after pinning him.

Prior to his match, Cena appeared on the After The Bell podcast and gave an incredibly insightful look at the current WWE product and the challenge today's wrestlers face.

"It [the generation] needs what I'm not sure it can produce, and that's just a state of where everything is now. Which is weird because it kind of always corrects itself. Where in a day and age where it needs a frontman or woman, and that's what will be able to define what the era is because it takes on those personality traits of its top star," Cena said. "Like I've said before I don't know if, all things considered, the crowd is so mixed that if the company puts its faith behind an individual, the knee-jerk reaction of the audience — even if they liked the guy last week — is to say, 'F— you, you're not going to tell me who I like!' So the audience is also tipping the scales of this not being able to happen."

"Universal popularity will never happen because someone will see it and get onto it and be like, 'He seems to be getting popular, let's stop this right now. Or, 'She's getting popular, let's change this right now,'" he continued. "And I've seen it happen with guys that are really darlings of that underground crew make it, and then as soon as they make it,the rug is pulled out from under them."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.