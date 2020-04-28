WWE's John Cena Seemingly Responds To Nikki Bella's Reality Show Comments

✖

Around two years ago, John Cena and Nikki Bella decided to call it quits on their engagement, ending a six year relationship, but it seems as if the drama of the break up may have re-emerged recently thanks to a tweet that Cena himself sent out in response to a comment that Nikki had made on the reality show of Total Bellas! The E! channel reality show follows both Nikki and her sister, Brie, during their retirement after they both left World Wrestling Entertainment as professional wrestlers themselves. Though it's not 100% clear that Cena is reference Nikki, fans seem to think this is the case!

In one of the latest episodes of Total Bellas, Nikki spoke about her fear of being trapped inside of a marriage, as her parents had gone through a rough divorce. She also went further into her "fear of men" in general, seemingly referencing her engagement to Cena years back. Though Nikki is currently engaged to be married, with a baby on the way, these comments might have cut to the core of her former partner, as Cena himself responded with a Tweet that certainly might be interpreted as being directed at her.

John Cena released this Tweet from his Official Twitter Account earlier today, with many speculating that this is in response to Nikki discussing her fears of marriage and men in general that she had made on her popular reality show currently airing on the E! Network:

Talk with someone, not about someone. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 28, 2020

While Nikki is still filming the reality show with her sister, Cena continues to wrestle with the WWE and has made waves thanks in part to his participation in the recent Wrestlemania event where he fought against "The Fiend" in a pre-recorded Firefly Funhouse fight. The match, which was touted as being one of the best of the two night event, saw Cena and Bray Wyatt exploring not only Cena's past when it came to wrestling, but the past of the WWE as a whole overall as well! We'll be keeping our eyes out for any further developments for this potential back and forth.

