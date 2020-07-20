John Cena Appears in New Last Week Tonight Segment to Debunk Coronavirus Conspiracies

✖

The latest episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight centered around conspiracy theories and the spread of misinformation regarding the coronavirus. Host John Oliver closed out the show by announcing he had recruited a number of celebrities to create a series to videos to send to people who might believe in such conspiracies. One of those celebrities turned out to be WWE Superstar and Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena.

The 16-time former world champion said in his video, "Listen, we're living in some crazy times. A person close to you told me that given the current state of things, you've been searching for answers for the global health crisis. I think that's awesome. It's great you're curious about the world around you. You should be, I feel the same way. But you've got to be careful out there. There's a lot of official-looking stuff on the Internet. Not all of it's true. And there's some stuff that seems false but isn't."

Cena stripped off his suit part of the joke throughout the video and poked fun at the fact that he and Oliver were born on the exact same day of the same year. You can check out the full video below.

How do you find out if something is the true true truth? Here are three simple steps courtesy of myself and my unlikely twin! @LastWeekTonight https://t.co/IIaTJdWrZY — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 20, 2020

Cena hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 36, where he was forced to relive his greatest career failures in a Firefly Fun House match with Bray Wyatt.

Earlier this week Cena celebrated the nine-year anniversary of his classic WWE Championship match with CM Punk at the 2011 Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

I bet on myself that night, the usual amount. Not a smart wager choosing the guy who can’t wrestle over the best in the world, but I’d like to think we all won that night. Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so many were entertained by. https://t.co/Tpj8RV55zV pic.twitter.com/FW9QYw3Sq6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 19, 2020

WWE's latest pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, took place this past Sunday. Check out the full results below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (No Contest, MVP crowns himself new champion)

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (No Contest

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

