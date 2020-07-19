John Cena and CM Punk Reflect on Their Iconic Money in the Bank 2011 WWE Championship Match

✖

This week marked the nine-year anniversary of the WWE Championship match between John Cena vs. CM Punk at the 2011 Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The match itself, Punk's Pipebomb promo from weeks prior and the scene of Punk blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon and leaving the Allstate Arena are all seen as some of the best moments in recent WWE history, and only handful of pay-per-views and angles have been able to match it in the years since. Punk left the pro wrestling world in 2014 and hasn't competed since, but he did get a bit nostalgic on social media this week by tweeting about that night in Chicago

"I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn't have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans," Punk tweeted on Friday. "That crowd, that atmosphere is something I'll never forget. Thank you all. #MITB"

Cena joined in on the trip down memory lane on Sunday.

I bet on myself that night, the usual amount. Not a smart wager choosing the guy who can’t wrestle over the best in the world, but I’d like to think we all won that night. Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so many were entertained by. https://t.co/Tpj8RV55zV pic.twitter.com/FW9QYw3Sq6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 19, 2020

Punk dipped his toe back in the wrestling world late last year when he arrived as a contributor on WWE Backstage, making the occasional appearance every few weeks to comment on the current WWE product. Since the show was taken off Fox Sports 1's weekly schedule, Punk has done a few interviews where the topic of wrestling has come up. Most notably, he was asked about The Undertaker's retirement back on July 5 while speaking with Ben Ennis and JD Bunkis.

"I don't think he's retired, come on. That's my reaction, there's no way," Punk said. "This is a guy who can and most likely will, in my opinion, at least make an entrance every WrestleMania. You know what I mean? They just did the whole movie-match type thing I like to call it, as I liked to call it on Backstage on Fox. I just feel like that can add some longevity to his career, I don't see him going anywhere.

"He's a guy who in recent years has gone away and popped back up so it's just so unceremonious to have the documentary where every episode he retired and then unretired. Then at the end of it he said he retired again. It's part of wrestling now. Terry Funk, Ric Flair, everybody retires and comes back. I think selfishly everybody wants to see him come back."

