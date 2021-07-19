WWE: More Details on John Cena's Return

✖

John Cena arrived in the closing moments of WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night, marking the first time he's been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36. Cena assured fans in his post-show promo that this was not a one-night occasion, then announced he'd be opening this week's edition of Monday Night Raw to explain why he's back. He said in a video promo, "Money in the Bank shocked the world with so many surprises, so many of the WWE Universe have a litany of questions. Who? What? When? Where? Why? Amongst others. Well, I'm not going to make you wait for answers, I am kicking off Monday Night Raw to tell you my motivation and you're not going to want to miss it."

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp then released a report stating that, much like his last run with the company, Cena will be viewed as a free agent. This allows him to hop back and forth between Raw and SmackDown, even as he feuds with Roman Reigns in what's rumored to be the main event of SummerSlam next month. Cena is also slated to star in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy thriller Argylle, which reportedly begins filming in Europe next month. Depending on when he's needed, the 16-time world champion could be gone from WWE again following SummerSlam on Aug. 21.

Cena confirmed his return to WWE in a number of interviews leading up to the recent premiere of F9. In one interview with Chris Van Vliet, he talked about the possibility of playing a heel role in WWE after playing the villain in the last installment of the Fast & Furious series.

"I think this is the beginning to showcase the fact that it's possible. Now as WWE invests and builds its roster, it has a wealth of talent and truly has many anchors to the ship now. Certainly [with] Roman being a very, very marketable and definitive star. I think the reason for me not to explore that side is because WWE didn't feel confident they had any alternative [top star in the company]. And I respect that business choice, I really do. But now with them really laying their foundation for the future, even for life in the next decade or so, maybe... maybe. I don't know."

Check out the full results from Money in the Bank below. SummerSlam will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.