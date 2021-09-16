WWE Couple Announce Their Baby’s Gender With Hilarious Reveal Video

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae took to social media with a special gender reveal for their first child. Gargano starts the video by playing with their dog, Pawdme, and a large black balloon. LeRae suddenly rushes in and says that’s the gender reveal balloon and that Johnny shouldn’t let the dog bite it or else it will pop. Gargano then asks why she didn’t agree to his reveal ideas (one of which involved a stork), then passes the balloon back to her. Suddenly Pawdme leaps into action and bites the balloon, causing LeRae to be covered in blue powder. It’s a boy!

Gargano and LeRae helped close out this week’s edition of NXT 2.0 with the wedding between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. While there were plenty of shenanigans throughout the ceremony, the two actually wound up getting married without anyone interfering.

Reports broke earlier this week that Gargano’s WWE contract is set to expire in December, though WWE officials will reportedly start negotiations on a new deal in the future. Fightful Select followed up with a separate report stating LeRae’s deal isn’t up until next year, and her contract won’t be frozen due to her pregnancy.

LeRae won championship gold for the first time in her WWE career earlier this year when she and Hartwell won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Gargano then talked with ComicBook about how proud he was of her.

“Yeah. I’ve seen everything she has done. I’ve seen all the hard work she’s put in, and I wrote that tweet out over that message about how no one is more deserving than Candice LeRae and I firmly do believe that” Gargano said. “I’ve been really lucky to have a lot of success in NXT, but one of the main things I needed to see happen, I wanted to see happen, one of the things I thought deserved to happen after everything she’s done, all the hard work she’s put in, not just in NXT, but her entire career, that validation for her of holding a title in NXT, holding a title in WWE, that was really special. Not just for her, but for me as well.”

“But I think she, for my money, is one of the best to ever do it. So to now see her get that validation of holding a title, it means the world to me, man. It’s so cool to see and it’s so not just deserving, but she earned that thing,” Gargano said. “For everything she’s done not just in the ring, but behind the scenes, all the struggles she’s gone through just to get to that moment, I just had to keep reminding her, ‘Please just enjoy this. Enjoy this while you have it, because it doesn’t last forever. And I just want you to enjoy the moment because you have earned this thing.’ And like I said, it’s not just for The Way, but as me being Johnny Gargano, husband, it’s so cool.”