Will Johnny Gargano Challenge Austin Theory for the Money in the Bank Briefcase?

Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory with his One Final Beat Finisher on this week's Monday Night Raw, finally getting revenge on "A-Town Down" after his weeks of taunting. Gargano then appeared on this week's The Bump and spoke about the match, eventually getting asked if he would now challenge Theory for the Money in the Bank contract. The briefcase has changed hands twice before, with Edge and The Miz both successfully cashing in to become world champions despite not winning the briefcase in that year's ladder match. Theory has teased the cash-in multiple times on Roman Reigns during pay-per-views but has always been thwarted for one reason or another.

"I do want what's best for Austin Theory at the end of the day," Gargano said, referencing their father-son dynamic when they worked together in The Way faction. "I think he needed to be humbled and hopefully he learned a little something along the way."

When asked about the briefcase, Gargano said, "If you're Austin Theory, would you put that on the line? (No!) Absolutely. But I did beat him... Let's say, hypothetical, if I challenge Austin Theory for that briefcase, if you were him would you put it on the line?"

The interviewer then pointed out that it might not be up to theory and that Gargano should approach Adam Pearce about the idea. Gargano nodded and said, "Good point."

Gargano spoke with the Out of Character Podcast shortly after his surprise return to WWE and admitted that, once Triple H took over WWE Creative following Vince McMahon's departure, the choice of where he should go next was obvious.

"The fact that I was able to have my contract expire in December, have the baby in February, and spend as much time with him as possible and not being in a rush to do things and reach out or say, 'I need to come back now.' From December (2021) to December (2022), I was fine not doing anything. Totally fulfilled not doing anything," he continued. "Luckily, I have people around me to have conversations, so I didn't have to think about business or wrestling, they can talk about that stuff, and all I can worry about is dad life. I watch everything, I'm a fan of wrestling, and for me, I want to go to the place that not only could utilize me best, but a place where I already have a relationship with Hunter and a lot of people backstage. That was a big thing for me, I'm all about relationships and familiarity. As soon as the change happened, there was only one option in my head."