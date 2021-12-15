Johnny Gargano on Scrapped NXT Plans, a Canceled WWE Podcast and His Future Plans

Johnny Gargano hosted his first Twitch stream on Tuesday night, offering up his first public comments since his WWE contract expired and he gave his farewell to the NXT brand at the end of last week’s episode. He confirmed a few things throughout the episode, including the fact that at one point the figure running around in the Ghostface mask (eventually revealed to be Austin Theory, launching Gargano’s The Way faction) was originally going to be Scream actor and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette, though plans for that fell through.

He also talked about a new podcast that was going to launch under the WWE banner where he and Adam Cole would discuss The Attitude Era. However, Cole left for AEW following NXT TakeOver 36 and the pilot episode never saw the light of day.

“We recorded a pilot for a podcast that we hosted,” Gargano said (h/t Fightful). “We were going to host an Attitude Era podcast. It was going to be under the WWE banner. We recorded a pilot and it was with a couple of guests; Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai. Those were our two first guests. There is a podcast somewhere out there that has been recorded with us four talking about the Attitude Era. Obviously, it didn’t happen, I think due to the transition from the Network to Peacock. It was a podcast where you could watch along with episodes from the Attitude Era. It was very fun. Who knows, maybe one day.”

Even though Gargano is now a free agent and isn’t held back by the 90-day No Compete clause that released WWE wrestlers have to deal with, the former NXT Triple Crown Champion added that he plans on laying low for the next few months and focusing on being a father. Gargano and Candice LeRae are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in February.

