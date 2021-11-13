WWE Just Set Up Toni Storm vs Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

Tonight’s SmackDown featured several of the newer stars on the brand, something that has been frequently requested by fans since those newer names include favorites like Toni Storm. In Storm’s case, many were upset that she wasn’t included on the SmackDown Survivor Series team, and she had been missing from WWE TV for several weeks to boot. Thankfully that drought ended on tonight’s SmackDown, and not only did we get to see Storm cut a quick promo, but WWE also heavily hinted that her first real SmackDown feud will be with none other than SmackDowne Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Flair came out and cut a promo on her Survivor Series opponent Becky Lynch, who is currently the Raw Women’s Champion. They will meet again at the pay-per-view, and Flair decided to take some shots at Lynch’s new look and persona. She took shots at Lynch’s evolving names and look, going from The Lass Kicker to The Man and now Big Time Becks. She then started a new name, Becky Oh No.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Should @MsCharlotteWWE give Toni Storm an opportunity at the #SmackDown Women's Championship? pic.twitter.com/sbaomTKbQR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2021

She got the crowd to chant it after giving examples of it in use, and then she had a bit more fun at Lynch’s expense before being interrupted. That music ended up belonging to Toni Storm, who had some words for Flair, heading to the ring with a microphone.

She said that Lynch has defended her title just last week, while Flair hasn’t defended hers since coming to SmackDown. So, for her first challenge, why not let it be here and now against Storm. Storm challenged Flair to a match for her title on tonight’s SmackDown, and after not much thought, Flair said ‘absolutely not” before heading out of the ring.

She may have denied her the match tonight, but it is clear that WWE is setting up a feud between them after Flair and Lynch have their match at the pay-per-view, and I am all in. Hopefully, they will keep Storm in the mix even as they set up the match against Lynch next week before the pay-per-view next weekend, and I for one cannot wait to see Storm and Flair have some amazing matches.

